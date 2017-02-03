Report: About $785 Per Charter School Student Goes Towards Facility Costs

By 1 minute ago
  • Chad Aldis, Fordham Institute’s vice president of Ohio policy and advocacy.
    Chad Aldis, Fordham Institute’s vice president of Ohio policy and advocacy.
    Andy Chow

Charter school advocates are calling on state lawmakers to take a second look at how much those schools pay for the buildings they occupy. This comes after a study broke down the costs of owning and operating school buildings. 

Charter schools are paying an average of $785 per student to fund their school buildings.

That’s according to a comprehensive facilities study from the National Charter School Resource Center.

Chad Aldis is with the pro-charter school group the Fordham Institute. He says when it comes to school buildings, charters face a tougher battle compared to traditional public schools with established facilities.

“If you see a school that’s in a former storefront that looks more like a strip mall than a school -- even though the education provided could be outstanding -- it’s harder for parents to make that decision to enroll in that school.”

The study found that 49% of charters would be interested in co-location, where they share a building with a traditional public school.

Tags: 
Charter schools
school facilities
Chad Aldis

Related Content

House Education Committee Chair Proposes Centralizing School Funding, Banning Local Levies

By Dec 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers are unlikely to come back to do any business before their next session starts next year. And the Republican who leads the House Education Committee says he wants to start a House Education Committee chair says he wants to start talking about school funding now – with a plan to overhaul of Ohio’s way of funding its public schools.

In Wake Of New State Report Cards, Charter School Leader Has Message For Parents

By Sep 16, 2016
Karen Kasler

Traditional public schools and charter schools were both on the receiving ends of much lower grades on their state report cards. But one charter advocate says he has an important message for parents.