Report Says ACA Repeal Could Cost Ohio $26 Billion In Federal Medicaid Funding

By 1 minute ago
  • Ohio Department of Medicaid

The proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act could cost Ohio as much as $8.5 billion over the next eight years, according to a report out this morning from a statewide research group.

The Center for Community Solutions estimates that the ACA repeal could mean Ohio could lose as much as $26 billion federal dollars by 2025, and would have to pay up to $8.5 billion to maintain the state’s Medicaid program as it is. Researcher Loren Anthes said with more than three million recipients, Medicaid has a huge reach in Ohio. “It pays for 1 in 2 births in the state of Ohio. It pays for coverage for 1 in 4 Ohioans generally. And when you get into places like Vinton County, 40% of the total population is on the Medicaid program,” Anthes said.

And Anthes says because Ohio expanded Medicaid after the ACA went into effect, it could cost Ohio up to $2.1 billion to insure the 700,000 people who are covered under it.

Tags: 
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid
Center for Community Solutions

Related Content

Kasich Says Affordable Care Act Needs A Fix, But Says Medicaid Expansion Needs To Stay

By 14 hours ago
Screenshot, "Meet the Press", NBC

Since Congressional Republicans released their proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act, some members of the party have been speaking out against elements of it. That includes Gov. John Kasich.

Both Portman, Brown Have Concerns About House Bill To Repeal Affordable Care Act

By Mar 7, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA was repealed. Now that the House has released its plan, one is completely opposed, but the other isn’t totally sold on it either.

Hundreds Of Thousands On Medicaid Expansion In Ohio Face Uncertain Future If ACA Is Repealed

By Feb 24, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich is spending the weekend in Washington – meeting with President Trump today, and then participating in meetings with governors about changes to the Affordable Care Act. And whatever happens with the ACA has major implications to the state and hundreds of thousands of Ohioans.

Health Plans Group Says Managed Care Is Saving Ohio Medicaid Billions

By Feb 15, 2017
Karen Kasler

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed care is saving Medicaid a lot of money.

Process To Make Controversial Changes To Ohio's Medicaid Program Starting Soon

By Feb 19, 2016
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The state will soon start the process that could allow for controversial changes for around a million Ohioans on Medicaid. But it’s a long, tough road to getting those changes put in place.