Report Says Deadly Overdose Deaths Are Still Way Up, Suggesting Opioid Crisis Is Far From Over

By 8 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

The CDC says the number of deadly overdoses in Ohio soared 39 percent from July of 2016 to last July. That’s more than twice as much as the national increase in deadly overdoses in that same period. Lori Criss is the CEO of the Ohio Council of Behavioral Health Providers, and she said prevention services are underfunded and that treatment options need to be continued because recovery can take 3-5 years. “Until we start really investing in that full range of services over a 0-5 year time period, we’ll be caught in the same cycle,” Criss said.

And Criss notes that overdose deaths are increasing not just for opioids, but for other drugs such as meth and cocaine – which the deadly opioid fentanyl can be mixed into.

Tags: 
opioid crisis
drug overdoses
prevention
Lori Criss

Related Content

State Lawmakers Hope To Create Program To Send Children Of Drug Addicts To College

By Feb 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Republican state lawmakers are hoping to help send a particular group of at-risk kids to college – those whose parents are addicted to opioids and other drugs. They'd do it with a program that they hope to create with legislation being introduced soon.

Kasich Rolls Out New Reporting Guidelines For Wholesale Drug Distributors

By Feb 1, 2018
Andy Chow

Wholesale drug distribution companies will have to revamp their recordkeeping to keep up with new state reporting standards. Ohio’s pharmacy board plans to roll out an enhanced monitoring system to weed out suspicious activities, in hopes of cracking down on opioid addiction.

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.

Opioid Crisis Exploding Numbers And Costs Of Foster Care In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children services’ agencies are saying their system is straining under the pressure of the deadly crisis.