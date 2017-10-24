Report From State Investigative Watchdog: Dayton Parole Officer In Trouble

A Dayton area parole officer is in trouble following an investigation by the state’s top investigative watchdog.

The Inspector General says Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction parole officer Andrew Bernier improperly used his official position to help get a prisoner who was not under his supervision released from the Montgomery County Jail last year. The investigation found Bernier was on disability leave when he made phone calls and visits to the inmate in jail, and that he contacted a drug and alcohol treatment center to get a bed for the inmate. The IG’s report says Bernier then convinced a judge to release the inmate to Bernier who, in turn, released the inmate, who isn’t identified in the report. Bernier retired last month but the corrections department could take action against him if it finds he violated department policy. The case has been referred to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.