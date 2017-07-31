Republican Candidates For Governor In 2018 Raise Far More Money Than Their Democratic Counterparts

  • Jo Ingles

The candidates in next year's race for governor have filed their fundraising reports. 

The Republican candidates brought in $4.5 million, far outraising their Democratic counterparts. The leader on the GOP side is Secretary of State Jon Husted, raising just over $2 million. Attorney General Mike DeWine raised $1.2 million, well ahead of both Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci. The Democrats raised a little over $1.1 million. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich raised a little over a half a million dollars, just ahead of Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former congresswoman Betty Sutton. Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is running for reelection, so her fundraising goes to that campaign for now.

fundraising
Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018

