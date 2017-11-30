Republican Gubernatorial Candidates DeWine, Husted Team Up To Run Together In 2018

By 1 minute ago
  • Attorney General Mike DeWine (left) and Secretary of State Jon Husted
    Attorney General Mike DeWine (left) and Secretary of State Jon Husted
    Statehouse News Bureau

Two Republicans who were running against each other for governor have decided to team up instead.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted were likely to be formidable opponents in the May primary – the 70 year old DeWine has significant name recognition after four decades in elected office including as a US Senator, and the 50 year old Husted, a former House speaker, is considered a rising star in the party. DeWine would lead the ticket with Husted as his running mate, leaving current Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci still in the race. Renacci, Dewine and Husted each had over $4 million in fundraising as of the last report in July, with Taylor far behind at less than a half a million. DeWine and Husted are expected to make their first appearance in Dayton and then in Columbus.

Tags: 
2018 Gubernatorial race
Mike DeWine
Jon Husted

Related Content

Cordray's Step Out Of His Federal Job Means He Could Step Into Ohio's Race For Governor In 2018

By Nov 15, 2017
Karen Kasler

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is announcing he’ll step down from that post before the end of the month. That’s thought by many to signal that he’s running for governor.

Republican Candidates For Governor Each Take On Kasich At Conservative Republican Forum

By Oct 9, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The four candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in next year’s governor’s race sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a Columbus church before a crowd of more than 500 people.  And there was one theme in particular that stood out – and it was about the man they all want to succeed.

Mary Taylor Says She Missed GOP Event For Trip With Son, But She's In Race For Governor "To Win"

By Jul 26, 2017
Karen Kasler

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.

Pence Headlines State GOP Dinner, Featuring Three Of Four 2018 Candidates For Governor

By Jul 23, 2017
Karen Kasler

Hundreds of Republicans came to Columbus over the weekend for their biggest statewide fundraising event, featuring Vice President Mike Pence. His speech came a week he made comments about Ohio’s Medicaid expansion that Gov. John Kasich labeled “fake news”. And it also drew the people who want to replace Kasich next year.