Republican Gubernatorial Candidates DeWine, Husted Team Up To Run Together In 2018

Two Republicans who were running against each other for governor have decided to team up instead.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted were likely to be formidable opponents in the May primary – the 70 year old DeWine has significant name recognition after four decades in elected office including as a US Senator, and the 50 year old Husted, a former House speaker, is considered a rising star in the party. DeWine would lead the ticket with Husted as his running mate, leaving current Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci still in the race. Renacci, Dewine and Husted each had over $4 million in fundraising as of the last report in July, with Taylor far behind at less than a half a million. DeWine and Husted are expected to make their first appearance in Dayton and then in Columbus.