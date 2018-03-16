Republican Lawmaker Says 18-Year-Old Students Could Be Armed, But Isn't Proposing Legislation

By 4 minutes ago
  • @nirajantani via Twitter

Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as well.

Conservative Republican Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) said this came about because of a question from his Democratic opponent on Twitter. “This is my belief – that any law abiding person who is of age should be able to carry a firearm anywhere in a public place to protect themselves. And I also further believe that gun-free zones don’t work,” Antani said.

Antani is now getting backlash from Republican opponents in the May primary. But Antani said it’s not a proposal he wants to turn into legislation – he stresses it’s just his belief and that he’s not advocating arming students. Federal law bans weapons by unauthorized people in schools.

Tags: 
guns
gun control
gun regulation
Niraj Antani

