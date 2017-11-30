Republican-Led Senate Okays Bill To Legalize Online Gaming, Over Objections Of Some Republicans

A bill to legalize fantasy sports gaming in Ohio will soon be on its way to Gov. John Kasich after passing the Senate by a big margin.

Sen. Dave Burke (R-Marysville) spoke for the bill, saying it will legalize and regulate an activity for people who can pick sports winners. “I don’t consider that gambling – I consider that skill," Burke said.

But Sen. Bill Coley (R-Liberty Township) has wanted more regulations on fantasy gaming, saying he’s not against gambling. “What I’m against is bad law,” Coley said.

Coley proposed tacking on a 6% tax, but that was defeated. Another Republican lawmaker expressed concern that there was no funding in the bill to fight addiction to online sports gambling.