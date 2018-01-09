Republican Mary Taylor To Formally Announce Her Running Mate Tomorrow

  Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
    Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
Republican Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor has said she’s staying in the race for governor, and tomorrow will formally announce her pick for a running mate. 

Sources say Taylor has selected Cincinnati area businessman Nathan Estruth. He’s the president and chief executive officer of a Cincinnati injection molding company, and a former executive with Procter and Gamble. Estruth is a conservative who was a supporter of former Secretary of State Ken Blackwell in his 2006 campaign for governor, and ran advertising critical of Ted Strickland, the Democrat who won that race. Estruth has served as a seven-year board member of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group that promotes itself as protecting Christian values. The Ohio Democratic Party is noting that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated that a hate group.

