Republicans Allow Counties To Raise BMV Fees In Transportation Budget Deal

Republicans in the House and Senate have reached a compromise on the transportation budget.

The House and Senate went back and forth in a joint committee on a number of issues, especially when it comes to raising fees.

In the end the House got their measure allowing counties to hike the vehicle registration fee by $5. Republican Representative Rob McColley says this can provide a boost to local road projects.

“With cars becoming more fuel efficient, people driving less miles the strain is being put on our local governments and they’ve asked for assistance they’ve asked for help.”

The transportation budget also creates avenues to increase deputy registrar fees and for utilities to tack on fees to your electric bill for economic development projects. A measure that guaranteed nearly $50 million to local projects was pulled.

The bill is now set to go before the full House and Senate.