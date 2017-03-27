Republicans Allow Counties To Raise BMV Fees In Transportation Budget Deal

By 10 minutes ago
  • Democrats and Republicans sit on the transportation budget bill conference committee.
    Democrats and Republicans sit on the transportation budget bill conference committee.
    Andy Chow

Republicans in the House and Senate have reached a compromise on the transportation budget. 

The House and Senate went back and forth in a joint committee on a number of issues, especially when it comes to raising fees.

In the end the House got their measure allowing counties to hike the vehicle registration fee by $5. Republican Representative Rob McColley says this can provide a boost to local road projects.

“With cars becoming more fuel efficient, people driving less miles the strain is being put on our local governments and they’ve asked for assistance they’ve asked for help.”

The transportation budget also creates avenues to increase deputy registrar fees and for utilities to tack on fees to your electric bill for economic development projects. A measure that guaranteed nearly $50 million to local projects was pulled.  

The bill is now set to go before the full House and Senate. 

Tags: 
transportation

Related Content

Bills Backed By Industry Seek To Put The Brakes On Truck Driver Shortage In Ohio

By Mar 22, 2017
Karen Kasler

The trucking industry says there’s been a driver shortage for two decades – and that there could be 175,000 unfilled trucker jobs in the next seven years.  A bipartisan group of lawmakers have proposed a package of bills that seeks to put the brakes on that.

Senator Proposes Huge Hike In Car Registration Fees To Bring Stable Revenue For Road Construction

By Mar 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new proposal that seeks to address that, by hiking one fee all car owners pay but offering refunds to them later.

House Passes Transportation Budget, But Lawmaker Warns Of Trouble Down The Road

By Mar 2, 2017
Chuck Wagner/shutterstock.com

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.