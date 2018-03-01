Republicans Push Plan To Help Counties Pay For New Voting Machines

By 9 hours ago
  • Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) gestures at a news conference with two supporters of his plan, Rep. Louis Blessing (R-Colerain) and Rep. Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton).
    Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) gestures at a news conference with two supporters of his plan, Rep. Louis Blessing (R-Colerain) and Rep. Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton).
    Karen Kasler

Republican state lawmakers say they have a plan to give Ohio’s 88 counties millions of dollars to replace thousands of voting machines that were bought more than a decade ago. And they could be ready in time for the 2020 presidential election.

$114.5 million has been set aside for new voting machines. Sen. Frank LaRose, a Republican from Hudson and a candidate for Secretary of State, said each county will get at least $205,000, with the counties with the most voters each getting $406,000. “The remaining dollars would be allocated on a per-registered voter basis. So, using round numbers, if your county has 10% of Ohio’s registered voters, you would receive 10% of the funding,” LaRose explained.

Counties backed this plan, but had wanted $175 million. LaRose said this should cover most of the cost of optical scan machines that use paper ballots, but electronic machines could still be bought. Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent, LaRose’s Democratic opponent, said the money should come from the capital budget instead.

Tags: 
voting machines
Frank LaRose
Kathleen Clyde

Related Content

Ohio's Top Voting Official Wants State To Allocate $118 Million For New Voting Machines

By Dec 14, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s top elections official is asking state leaders to include money in the upcoming capital budget to buy new voting machines.

Ohio's Secretary Of State Confirms Attempted 2016 Hack, But Says Voting System Wasn't Compromised

By Sep 24, 2017
Andy Chow

The Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by hackers during the 2016 election. But Ohio's chief elections official said he thinks the story isn't as shocking as it may seem.

Secretary Of State Questions What Feds' Labeling Of Elections Systems As "Critical" Could Mean

By Jan 16, 2017
Karen Kasler

Worries about hacking and cybercrime resulted in the federal Department of Homeland Security naming voting machines and elections systems around the country as “critical infrastructure”, and therefore eligible for more federal help to protect them. But Ohio’s secretary of state has some concerns.

State Auditor Warns About Increasing Financial Stress On Ohio's Cities And Counties

By Dec 12, 2017
Karen Kasler

State Auditor Dave Yost is sounding a warning about the financial stress on Ohio’s counties and cities, saying their fiscal health is slightly worse than it was a year ago. 