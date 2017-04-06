Republicans Rally For Gorsuch At Ohio Statehouse

About two dozen Ohio Republicans who support President Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court took their message to the Statehouse earlier today.

Columbus resident Erik Farley held a sign that read, “Gorsuch, Trump, Pence – make America and SCOTUS great again.” Farley says Gorsuch is a fair jurist.

“When I heard him say he personally dislikes half of his rulings, I thought, there’s a guy who is doing the job.”

Democrats opposed Gorsuch, but in the end, he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate with a rule change known as the “nuclear option.” Because the Senate couldn’t get a large enough vote margin, it voted to do away with filibusters in the future and allow justices to be confirmed with only a simple majority vote.