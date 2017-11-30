In Response To DeWine/Husted Team Up, Taylor Open To Finding Her Own Running Mate

6 minutes ago
  • Republican Gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor announces that she is staying in the race in response to Mike DeWine/Jon Husted team up.
    Andy Chow

Opponents are reacting to the announcement of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, two Ohio political heavyweights, joining forces as a gubernatorial ticket. Republican candidate Mary Taylor was asked if she might be picking a running mate soon.

Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor says she’s not dissuaded by the DeWine/Husted team up.

Instead she just sees it as the GOP field narrowing and, as she puts it.

“Jon Husted just dropped out of the governor’s race.”

But the merger of DeWine and Husted means combining millions of dollars into a big pot.

Taylor was asked if she would want to assemble her own ticket, such as having the other GOP candidate, Congressman Jim Renacci, as her running mate.

“As a team we are still having a conversation internally with what we believe is going to be the best solution and honestly I’m really looking for somebody who has the passion to serve, who shares my passion and who shares my values.”

Renacci criticized the DeWine/Husted ticket as a teaming up of state insiders.

Mary Taylor
2018 Gubernatorial race

Republican Gubernatorial Candidates DeWine, Husted Team Up To Run Together In 2018

16 hours ago
Statehouse News Bureau

Two Republicans who were running against each other for governor have decided to team up instead.

Republican Candidates For Governor Each Take On Kasich At Conservative Republican Forum

Oct 9, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The four candidates vying to be the Republican nominee in next year’s governor’s race sat down for separate twenty-minute interviews last night in a Columbus church before a crowd of more than 500 people.  And there was one theme in particular that stood out – and it was about the man they all want to succeed.

Mary Taylor Says She Missed GOP Event For Trip With Son, But She's In Race For Governor "To Win"

Jul 26, 2017
Karen Kasler

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor says she’s still in the race for governor next year, though over the weekend she missed the largest statewide party event before the May primary.