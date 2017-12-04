Richard Cordray Is Expected To Announce His Bid For Governor Tomorrow

By 14 seconds ago
  • Richard Cordray
    Richard Cordray
    Dan Konik

A long-awaited announcement from a potential Democratic candidate for governor is happening tomorrow. Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray has scheduled an event to talk to reporters near Columbus.

Cordray will make an announcement at Lilly’s Kitchen Table, a diner in his hometown of Grove City just south of Columbus. The former Ohio Attorney General and Treasurer couldn't talk about his plans while he was heading up the CFPB, but since he's resigned can join the race. There are already four Democrats in it – former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, state Senator Joe Schiavoni and former state representative Connie Pillich. Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill has said he'll file paperwork to run in February but has also said he may not if Cordray runs. 

Related Content

Cordray's Step Out Of His Federal Job Means He Could Step Into Ohio's Race For Governor In 2018

By Nov 15, 2017
Karen Kasler

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is announcing he’ll step down from that post before the end of the month. That’s thought by many to signal that he’s running for governor.

Former AG Cordray Announces He's Leaving Federal Post, Maybe Opening Door To Run For Governor

By Nov 15, 2017
Andy Chow

After months of speculation, it appears a shake-up in the Democratic race for governor next year is starting. A potential candidate who is likely to be a front runner in that contest has made a big move.

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice's Entry Into Gubernatorial Race Examined

By Oct 30, 2017
The Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s announcement over the weekend that he intends to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the four people already in the Democratic race. It also raises questions about whether his entry could force another potential candidate to jump in from the sidelines.

Supreme Court Justice Becomes Fifth Democrat To Announce Run For Governor

By Karen Kasler Oct 30, 2017
Kabir Bhatia

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for Governor next year – on one condition.  From Ohio Public Radio station WKSU, Kabir Bhatia reports.

Ohio Republican Party Going After Cordray Even Though He Isn't Running For Office Right Now

By Oct 13, 2017
Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party is taking a Democrat to task for what it calls a secret deal with a hedge fund to do student loan collections. But the Democrat the GOP is focusing on isn’t running for office….at least not yet. 