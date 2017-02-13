Romance Scams Target People Looking For Relationships Online

The attorney general is warning Ohioans about an escalating scam that targets victims with phony romantic relationships.

Attorney General Mike DeWine fears that these so-called romance scams could be on the rise on Valentine’s Day. He says people will create bogus accounts on Facebook and dating websites, draw a person in by pretending they have similar interests, then ask for money.

“It plays on emotion. It plays on desire to meet someone who’s really nice and who can be a companion for them and who they can date.”

DeWine says these scammers usually pose as people who are out of the country such as an oil driller or a member of the military. Then they ask for the target to send money through wire transfer.

A big tipoff, according to DeWine, is if the person refuses to meet face to face.