Round 2: House Republicans VS. Kasich in Green Energy Fight

House Republicans are sending a message to Gov. John Kasich by moving a bill that would effectively kill green energy standards in Ohio. This is similar to a bill Kasich vetoed last year and reports Kasich isn’t afraid to use that veto pen again.

The bill, which would replace the mandates to invest in green energy with non-required “goals”, got its first committee hearing.

But even if the legislation moves out of the Statehouse, Kasich says his support for renewable energy standards hasn’t changed. He says companies like Google and Amazon are looking for states that invest in alternative sources.

“This new economy that we see, run by a lot of awfully young people, how do you think they feel about green energy? How would they feel if we went backwards as a state? They’re not keen on that.”

Opponents of the standards say they artificially drive up energy costs and will hurt the economy. But supporters say green energy is creating jobs and is a good investment over the long run.

The bill in the House is a more aggressive version of a bill Kasich vetoed last year. Republicans do have a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate but would have to convince several members of their own party and Kasich allies to change their vote.