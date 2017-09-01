Scammers Use Spoofing Technology To Get Personal Information From Ohioans

There’s a new scam that is prompting Ohioans to give personal information, thinking they are providing it to the health department. But that’s not the case.

Melanie Amato with the Ohio Department of Health says the scammers are using caller ID-spoofing technology to make calls appear to be from legitimate health departments. “They’re asking for account numbers, social security numbers, a mother's maiden name, passwords or any other identifying information,” she says. Amato warns people to never to share that type of personal information over the phone and to report any of these scam calls to her agency. She says more than a hundred people have phoned in recently to report they’ve received the calls.