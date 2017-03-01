Schiavoni Says He's Running For Governor In 2018

  • Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni
A Democratic state senator from Youngstown has finally confirmed what he says he’s been considering for months – that he will run for governor in 2018. 

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says his platform is simple.

“It’s about jobs. It’s about schools and it’s about feeling safe in communities.”

Schiavoni might not be the only Democrat in this race. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and former Ohio Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray are also thought to be possibilities. On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor are raising money for governor in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

