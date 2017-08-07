Schiavoni Seeks Guarantee That Money Pulled From Charters Goes Back To Traditional Public Schools

A lawmaker wants to plug a potential hole in education funding and accountability. The measure would make sure that traditional public schools are getting more money if charters don’t need it or shouldn’t have it.

If an enrollment audit by the state auditor discovers that a charter school is getting more money for students they don’t have, the money goes back to the state education department. But Democratic Sen. and candidate for governor Joe Schiavoni of Boardman says that money should go directly to public schools.

“They’re paying to transport the child, they’re paying to feed the child in certain situations, they’re paying for all the things that come with educating a child in a brick and mortar public school.”

This is different than a full time equivalent review performed by the state education department. A recent FTE of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT resulted in a $60 million claw back which is being sent back to public schools.

A similar piece of legislation has been introduced with Republican support in the Ohio House.