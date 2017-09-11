As Second Execution Approaches, Advocates Say They'll Keep Pushing To Stop Capital Punishment

  • Condemned inmates are put to death at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville.
    Daniel Konik

Ohio’s second execution in two months is set to proceed on Wednesday, when Gary Otte of Indiana is scheduled to be executed for two murders in Parma near Cleveland in 1992. But those opposed to capital punishment says they’re not done fighting.

Anti-death penalty advocates say they’ve been expecting executions to go forward after they failed to stop Ronald Phillips’ execution in July. Phillips was put to death with a never-before-tried mixture of drugs, and had no complications. Kevin Werner with Ohioans to Stop Executions said he’s also concerned about studies showing many death row inmates are mentally ill or victims of abuse. “When you take a close look at Ohio is actually executing, we’re back to sort of the most vulnerable people in our society,” Werner said.

Gov. John Kasich agreed with the parole board’s unanimous recommendation to deny clemency to Gary Otte. After Otte, 25 men are on Ohio’s execution schedule over the next five years – more than in any other state.

Executions

