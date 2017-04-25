For The Second Time In Two Months, A House Democrat Announces She's Resigning

  • Ohio House

Another Democratic member of the Ohio House has left her seat – the second since the two-year term began in January.

Rep. Heather Bishoff (D-Blacklick) abruptly resigned her seat representing Blacklick just east of Columbus on Sunday. She said in a statement that she wants to focus on her family and work on growing her financial planning business. She also plans to move across the country to San Diego. Bishoff was just elected to her third term last fall. It’s the second departure for the House Democrats. Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron announced last month she was leaving for a position in the Summit County Executive’s office. Johnson expressed frustration about being deep in the minority in the House, and not seeing action on bills she proposed.

