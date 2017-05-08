Secretary Of State Husted Joins Republican Race For Governor

There are now two Republicans officially in the race for governor to start this week, with the latest candidate starting a campaign tour of Ohio today in Dayton.

Secretary of State Jon Husted launched his campaign with a video heavy with  conservative themes and partisan criticism – designed to bring in voters in what’s likely to be a four-way Republican primary next May. Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has already announced his Trump-type campaign, with Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to follow soon. In the running for the Democrats are Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, former US Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.

