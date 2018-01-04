Secretary Of State Speaks Out On Shutdown Of Trump's Voter Fraud Panel

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding the commission he created to investigate what he claimed was millions of fraudulent votes in the 2016 election. But Ohio’s chief elections officer wasn’t a fan of the Election Integrity Commission to begin with.

Secretary of State Jon Husted has said voter fraud does exist in Ohio, but it’s rare. But Husted said his office already does post-election investigations into claims of fraud and suppression, so in Ohio, a federal probe into fraud wasn’t necessary. “If the president seems fine with that now, then all the better for all of us.”

Was there any need for this Election Integrity Commission that is now shut down? “Not in Ohio, but I can’t speak for the 49 other states.”

A White House statement blames many states for refusing to provide information to the commission. Husted sent a link of the publicly-available state’s database of voter information to the White House, but did not turn over data that isn’t public record in Ohio.