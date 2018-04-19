Senate Bill Would Regulate Regulators

By 6 minutes ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Andy Chow

Republican Senators want to crackdown on what they deem as overly burdensome regulation coming from state agencies. They’re introducing a new bill after a study from George Mason University said Ohio has nearly 250,000 regulatory restrictions in its code. The senators have a plan to regulate the regulators.

The new bill would require state agencies to compile their regulatory requirements to be reviewed by a panel of legislators - and then reduce those rules by 30% over the next four years.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says these restrictions hinder industries and business development.

“We have a process here that has been designed to allow new regulations instead of maybe as strenuously as possible requiring regulators maybe to explain why they need something and why we should enact it,” said Obhof.

If agencies don’t achieve 30% reduction, then they have to cut two regulations for every new one they want.

Democratic lawmakers counter that it’s not overregulation but underfunding of programs that can be blamed for a lagging economy.

Tags: 
regulations

Related Content

Senate President Wants "Reset" On Policymaking Mindset When It Comes To This Particular Issue

By Mar 22, 2018
Andy Chow

The top leader in the Ohio Senate says he wants to hit the “reset” button on policymaking. The Republican lawmaker is using a new study to show that Ohio is leading most other states in regulatory restrictions. 

Senate Dems Fire Back Against Report Claiming Too Much Regulation

By Mar 23, 2018
Andy Chow

Senate Democrats are firing back against a study that says Ohio’s huge number of regulations on business is hampering the state’s economic growth. One lawmaker even argues that the study is a cop out to avoid the bigger problem. 

New Bill Would Reduce License Requirements For Cosmetologists

By Sep 8, 2017
Dan Konik

State lawmakers are once again considering changing regulations on cosmetologists, after eliminating a manager’s license last year. Now, there’s a bill that would reduce the amount of training needed to get a cosmetology license while focusing on developing apprenticeships instead. 