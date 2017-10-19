Senate To Conduct Sexual Harassment Training

Leaders in the Ohio Senate plan to conduct sexual harassment education and training. This comes in the aftermath of a state employee accusing a senator of inappropriate conduct.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says members of both parties will go through some type of course to be educated on sexual harassment and what is considered inappropriate conduct.

Obhof says they already have a retreat where lawmakers learn about legislative ethics and campaign finance laws.

“Moving forward in the General Assembly we will include this as part of that training as well. But in the short term we plan to have something like that for members and staff of both parties in the near future.”

Republican Senator Cliff Hite of Findlay resigned Monday, admitting in a statement to inappropriate contact and comments toward on a state employee.