Senate To Conduct Sexual Harassment Training

By 1 minute ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina)
    Jo Ingles

Leaders in the Ohio Senate plan to conduct sexual harassment education and training. This comes in the aftermath of a state employee accusing a senator of inappropriate conduct.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof says members of both parties will go through some type of course to be educated on sexual harassment and what is considered inappropriate conduct.

Obhof says they already have a retreat where lawmakers learn about legislative ethics and campaign finance laws.

“Moving forward in the General Assembly we will include this as part of that training as well. But in the short term we plan to have something like that for members and staff of both parties in the near future.”

Republican Senator Cliff Hite of Findlay resigned Monday, admitting in a statement to inappropriate contact and comments toward on a state employee.

Tags: 
sexual harassment
Cliff Hite

Related Content

Former Senator Says "Mistake in Judgment" And "Failing Health" Led to Abrupt Resignation

By Oct 18, 2017
Twitter

There’s more information out today about why Republican state Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay suddenly resigned his seat, just a month after saying he would run for re-election next year.