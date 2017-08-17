Senate Democrats Considering Strategy For Next Week's Potential Budget Veto Override Votes

By 13 minutes ago
  • Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) appears on "The State of Ohio" on PBS stations this weekend.
    Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) appears on "The State of Ohio" on PBS stations this weekend.
    Daniel Konik/OGT

Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday and vote on at least one overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. And as Republicans consider how and what they'll vote on, Senate Democrats are trying to figure out their strategy.

It’s unclear exactly which of the 11 overrides will be taken up, and it’s likely only the ones that are certain to pass will come to the floor. With only nine Democrats in the Senate, Minority Leader Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights knows his caucus doesn’t have enough votes to stop anything, so he says he’s just waiting to see what comes up on the agenda.

“This is anybody’s guess. As we know, this isn’t just a one shot deal. The House gave us 11 overrides. That doesn’t mean it stops there.”

But Democrats don’t disagree with all the overrides. Several have supported overriding Kasich’s rejection of a plan to raise taxes on Medicaid managed care organizations. Transit authorities have said they raise $200 million a year through piggyback taxes on that MCO tax.

Tags: 
vetoes
veto overrides
FY18-19 Budget
Kenny Yuko

Related Content

Senators Soon To Consider Joining House In Historic Override Of Kasich Budget Vetoes

By Aug 13, 2017
Karen Kasler

*Editor's note (8/15/17): The Senate has now announced the voting session will happen on August 22, and the session on August 23 has been cancelled.

Last month, state representatives voted to override a budget veto for the first time in 40 years. They actually overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 vetoes. Senators are now deciding which of those overrides to vote on, and that they may ask the House to consider overriding more vetoes.

Counties, Transit Authorities Say They'd Suffer Devastating Loss Without MCO Tax Vetoed In Budget

By Jul 11, 2017
Jo Ingles

One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed care organizations that helps raise money for counties and transit authorities. And those local groups are hoping Senators go along with that override.

House Overrides 11 Kasich Vetoes, Most Deal With Medicaid

By Jul 6, 2017
Dan Konik

Ohio’s Republican-dominated House and Senate went six years without even a serious threat of overriding a veto from Gov. John Kasich. Today the House overrode not one but 11 Kasich vetoes. 

Kasich's Office Warns Of Trouble Ahead Because Of House Override Of His Vetoes

By Jul 6, 2017
Karen Kasler

There may have been occasional disagreements between Ohio’s Republican-dominated House and Senate and Republican Gov. John Kasich, but he’d issued more than a hundred vetoes in his seven years in office without one being overturned. Today, that changed dramatically.