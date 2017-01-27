Senate Dems Pledge Fight For Health Care, Education

By 55 minutes ago
  • Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman), minority caucus leader, with Sen. Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus) to discuss legislative priorities for 2017.
    Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman), minority caucus leader, with Sen. Charleta Tavares (D-Columbus) to discuss legislative priorities for 2017.
    Andy Chow

A group of lawmakers say it wants to tap into the energy behind the recent demonstrations and marches against the new federal agenda. 

Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they want to be the voice of the women and progressives who have been demonstrating against President Donald Trump.

Senate Dems are pledging to push for legislation that protects health care and supports education.

Gov. John Kasich is warning lawmakers this year’s budget will be tight. But Minority Caucus Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman says Kasich has brought this problem on himself because of aggressive tax cuts.

“You have to invest first and if there’s money left over and you want to do a tax cut, do a tax cut but don’t shift everything around,” said Schiavoni.

The Senate Dems go into the budget with even smaller numbers than last time. They have nine votes in the 33-person chamber.

Tags: 
2017 budget
Senate Democrats

Related Content

Ohioans Head To Washington For Women's March

By Jan 20, 2017
in Downtown Columbus
Jo Ingles

President Trump’s inauguration isn’t the only thing attracting people to the nation’s capital. A nationwide march for women’s rights will be held there tomorrow. Some of those who plan to participate got a little taste of what is to come when they participated in a march in downtown Columbus this past weekend.

Thousands March Through Downtown Columbus To Protest President-Elect Trump

By & Jan 16, 2017
Jo Ingles

An estimated two thousand people marched through downtown Columbus in a preview of the Women’s March on Washington this weekend after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Republicans Pick Up Two Seats In The Statehouse, One In The House And One In The Senate

By Nov 9, 2016
Karen Kasler

It was a bad night for some Democrats in Statehouse races.