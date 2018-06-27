Senate Dems Try To Force Vote On Payday Lending Bill

By 33 seconds ago
  • Senate Finance Committee tables a motion to pass the payday lending bill out of committee. The chairman said his members need more time to review the bill and proposed amendments.
    Senate Finance Committee tables a motion to pass the payday lending bill out of committee. The chairman said his members need more time to review the bill and proposed amendments.
    Andy Chow

The bill to clampdown on payday lending interest rates and fees has hit another wall. After passing out of the House with strong support, Senate Republicans have halted the bill in committee in order to consider possible changes. 

Democrats on the committee tried to force a vote on the bill, but Senate Republicans were able to rally enough opposition to stop that vote.

Committee chair Scott Oelslager says he wants to hold off on a vote until members have more time to consider possible amendments. 

“It’s the chair’s responsibility that there’s plenty of vetting and plenty of transparency and this was the fifth hearing in 8 days I can’t control the fact that I did not get the bill from the House until 8 days ago,” says Oelslager.

Consumer advocates don’t like the delay and fear that the proposed amendments would weaken the bill.

Tags: 
payday lending reform

Related Content

Group That Says Ohio Has Highest Payday Lending Rates In Nation Urges Lawmakers To Pass Crackdown

By Jun 25, 2018

A national group that says Ohio’s payday lending rates are the highest in the nation came out strongly against possible changes to a bill that would crack down on the industry.

Senator Proposes Big Changes In Plan To Crackdown On Payday Lenders, Which Infuriates Advocates

By Jun 21, 2018
Karen Kasler

Some major proposed changes are coming to a bill that passed the House overwhelmingly earlier this month cracking down on the payday lending industry in Ohio. Borrowers here pay an average of 591 percent annual interest, the highest in the nation. While one Republican Senator is hoping for a compromise, supporters of the original plan are furious.

Controversial Payday Lending Bill Passes Ohio House

By Jun 7, 2018
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed controversial payday loan legislation meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates - as a reported probe into activities involving the former Speaker and payday lending lobbyists continues. 