Senate Finalizes Veto Overrides For Medicaid Spending, Controlling Board Authority

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Senate holds votes to override vetoes Gov. John Kasich made in the budget bill.
    Ohio Senate holds votes to override vetoes Gov. John Kasich made in the budget bill.
    Andy Chow

For the first time in four decades the state Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy in the budget without his approval. 

The votes in the Republican-controlled Senate mostly dealt with Medicaid spending and control of those dollars.

Two veto overrides ultimately restrict power and spending authority for the controlling board. That’s a small legislative panel led by a member of the governor’s administration, and the panel he went through to expand Medicaid in 2013.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof said overriding these vetoes helps restore legislative oversight.

“The administrative state has taken on what were traditionally or what should be responsibility of the Legislature and we are starting to take some of those back.”

But Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko believes this might tip the scales of power too far in favor of the Legislature where he’s seeing a building trend against health care services.

“It’s a constant attack on our Medicaid system.”

But Democrats were on board with other overrides, including rejecting vetoes on provisions to increase funding for nursing homes and neonatal services through Medicaid.

A big issue still on the table is the managed care organizations tax which has been used in the past to provide millions of dollars for local transit systems. Since that tax faded out, the Legislature created a franchise fee to restore revenue. Kasich vetoed that language, but the Senate says interested parties are meeting and a resolution could be hashed out without the need for another veto override.

Obhof’s provision to freeze Medicaid expansion enrollment was also vetoed however the House would still need to hold an override vote before it could make its way to the Senate.

Tags: 
veto overrides

Related Content

Veto Issues On Chopping Block For Possible Override

By Aug 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Republican leaders are ready to deliver another blow to Gov. John Kasich. The Senate is likely to give final approval to at least some veto overrides that started in the House. The vote would be more than just a symbolic loss of power for the Kasich Administration.

Senate Democrats Considering Strategy For Next Week's Potential Budget Veto Override Votes

By Aug 17, 2017
Daniel Konik/OGT

Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday and vote on at least one overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. And as Republicans consider how and what they'll vote on, Senate Democrats are trying to figure out their strategy.

Ohio House Overrides Eleven Vetoes But Not Controversial One That Blocks Medicaid Expansion Freeze

By Jul 6, 2017
Andy Chow

The Ohio House of Representatives overrode 11 of the 47 vetoes Gov. John Kasich made recently to the state’s proposed budget. But the House didn’t override the most controversial one.