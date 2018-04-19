Senate Leaders Dispute Whether Goals Set Earlier Have Been Accomplished

By 5 hours ago
  • The Ohio Senate meets for its first session of the 132nd General Assembly on January 3, 2017.
    Jo Ingles

The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said senators have passed the items that are important to them and are ready to go on break for the summer. “On the priorities that we set out, we’ve tried as much as possible that we could get those done.”

But Democratic Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) said there are priorities that haven’t been addressed…like school safety for example. “We can’t sit back and let people die and do nothing and say we have done our job so we have got to keep working.”

Yuko wants to pass Democratic gun reform bills, as well as a Republican bill of several reforms backed by Gov. John Kasich. Obhof says that bill is not going to pass and he says he’s not going to set an arbitrary deadline for possibly passing some others.

Tags: 
Larry Obhof
Kenny Yuko
132nd Ohio General Assembly

