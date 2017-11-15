Senate Passes Its Own Down Syndrome Abortion Ban, Two Weeks After House Passes Its Version

Ohio could soon become the third state in the country to ban abortion after a diagnosis of Down syndrome. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports a bill to do that has passed the Senate.

Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) explained why he sponsored the Senate version of the ban. “Do we want in the state of Ohio to have people making a decision that someone is less valuable because of a chromosomal disorder that they have?” LaRose asked.

But Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) joined the nine Democrats in voting against it, saying he’s worried whether it will hold up in court, and about encouraging silence about Down syndrome. “I fear that we will have more abortions, which is not the impact of this bill. Constitutionally, I have questions,” Dolan said.

The House passed a Down syndrome abortion ban two weeks ago. So one measure will have to be chosen to be presented to Gov. John Kasich, who said two years ago he would sign such a ban.

