Senate President Doesn't Think Race Between Two Legislative Leaders Will Hurt Working Relationships

By 39 seconds ago
  • Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof speaks to reporters
    Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof speaks to reporters
    Jo Ingles

News that Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is considering a run for state Auditor has made the GOP primary for that office more interesting. If he runs, he will likely face former state Senate President Keith Faber. 

Both Rosenberger and Faber have allies in the legislature. Still, the man who succeeded Faber as Senate President, Larry Obhof, says he doesn’t think that will pose a problem for state lawmakers.

“The Senate President is a very close friend of mine as you know. I work well with the Speaker. We’ll see how that goes, but in the meantime, I’m not going to speculate as to what that might do to the relationship between the chambers. I think we are all professional and could continue working together.”

So far, former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
Keith Faber
Ohio Auditor
Election 2018
Election 2018
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Ohio House Speaker Is Thinking About Running For State Auditor

By Oct 24, 2017
Jo Ingles

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is thinking about running for a statewide office. This could put him up against one of his colleagues in the House.

Ohio House Speaker Says Redistricting Panel Is Serious About Coming Up With A Workable Solution

By Oct 11, 2017
Speaking to reporters
Jo Ingles

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up with a good solution soon. 