Senate President Says He Thinks "Stand Your Ground" Bill Kasich Says He Won't Sign Will Pass Anyway

By 5 hours ago
  • Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talks to reporters in June 2017.
    Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) talks to reporters in June 2017.
    Jo Ingles

The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway.

The bill removes the requirement for a person to try to retreat before using lethal force in self-defense. Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily last week that he wouldn’t sign it. For a while it’s appeared the bill was stalled. But Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina says he’s not sure about that. “I think that would easily pass the legislature." When asked if it would pass by a veto-proof majority, Obhof replied: "I don’t think there would be any problem with that, no. Now whether we choose to go that route or not remains to be seen.”

The so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill is one of 23 pieces of gun-related legislation at the Statehouse – 14 of which would expand gun owners’ rights, including adding places where permit holders could carry concealed weapons.

Tags: 
gun regulation
"Stand Your Ground"
Larry Obhof
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

"Stand Your Ground" Bill Seems Stalled In House

By Feb 26, 2018
Karen Kasler

The future is murky for a bill that seeks to loosen gun regulations in Ohio. The so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill was moving through the House but may have stalled with the recent rhetoric on gun control including from Gov. John Kasich. 

Kasich Talks Gun Regulations Again, Pushing Back On "Stand Your Ground" Bill

By Feb 26, 2018
MSNBC

Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Though he’s signed every law expanding gun rights he’s been presented with as governor, he says he won’t sign a controversial bill currently under consideration

Democrats Try Again To Propose Assault Weapons Ban; Say Kasich's Comments Might Help This Time

By Feb 20, 2018
Anatoly Vartanov/shutterstock.com

Democratic state lawmakers are trying again to pass an assault weapons ban in Ohio, and say they think an apparent change of heart by Gov. John Kasich announced over the weekend might help the bill this time.

Kasich Apparently Pivots On Gun Regulations And Changes Pro-Gun Language On Campaign Website

By Feb 20, 2018
John Kasich .com

Gov. John Kasich has appeared to have changed his views on gun regulations, after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter on the rare occasions that he talked about it at all.

Uncertain Future For Gun Bills Being Considered At Ohio Statehouse

By Feb 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

There are 22 pieces of legislation related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida school shooting last week and Gov. John Kasich’s new apparent willingness to embrace some gun regulations.