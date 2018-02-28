Senate President Says He Thinks "Stand Your Ground" Bill Kasich Says He Won't Sign Will Pass Anyway

The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway.

The bill removes the requirement for a person to try to retreat before using lethal force in self-defense. Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily last week that he wouldn’t sign it. For a while it’s appeared the bill was stalled. But Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina says he’s not sure about that. “I think that would easily pass the legislature." When asked if it would pass by a veto-proof majority, Obhof replied: "I don’t think there would be any problem with that, no. Now whether we choose to go that route or not remains to be seen.”

The so-called "Stand Your Ground" bill is one of 23 pieces of gun-related legislation at the Statehouse – 14 of which would expand gun owners’ rights, including adding places where permit holders could carry concealed weapons.