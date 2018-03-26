Senate Setting Focus On Green Energy Policies

  • Hog Creek Wind Farm in Hardin County
    Andy Chow

Lawmakers are lining up their priorities for policymaking once they return from their spring break. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the top leader in the Senate says he has a particular issue he expects to address when they come back.

The state’s green energy standards require utilities to get a certain amount of their power from renewable energy and achieve efficiency along the way. A bill from the House, HB114, which would change those mandates to voluntary goals, now sits in the Senate.

Senate President Larry Obhof says his fellow Republican Senators Troy Balderson and Bill Beagle are leading the effort to revise that bill.

“They’ve made some pretty substantial recommendations to the caucus about where they’d like to see the bill ultimately end up,” said Obhof.

Details of those changes have not been unveiled yet but the revision is expected to also address wind setbacks. Lawmakers have called for a reduction in the minimum distance of wind turbines from property lines.

green energy standards
wind setbacks

