Senate Unanimously Approves Bill To Create Permanent Sales Tax Holiday

By 9 minutes ago
  • A sign is displayed in a Columbus store advertising Ohio's sales tax holiday last year.
    A sign is displayed in a Columbus store advertising Ohio's sales tax holiday last year.
    Karen Kasler

Ohio is the only Midwest state that’s had a sales tax holiday for the last three years. And now the Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would guarantee it would be an annual event.

The sales tax holiday for school items up to $20 and clothing up to $75 has been scheduled in early August since 2015. Sen. Kevin Bacon (R-Columbus) sponsored the permanent holiday, so lawmakers don’t have to keep passing bills to create it. “And the General Assembly is free every year to continue to make changes to the bill, to change the dollar amounts, to change the dates – perhaps you’ll find that there’s a better weekend for it, for whatever reason," Bacon said.

Supporters say sales tax holidays help low-income people and that tax collections go up then as shoppers buy other non-exempt items. But critics say these events just shift when consumers buy things, and that they’re complicated for retailers, some of whom raise their prices.

Tags: 
Sales Tax Holiday
sales tax

Related Content

January Income Tax Revenue Was Way Up, But That May Be All In The Timing

By 23 hours ago
Daniel Konik/OGT

January was a huge month for the state’s personal income tax collections.  The state’s budget office has been close on its forecasts so far this fiscal year, but last month was unusual.

Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Underway

By Aug 4, 2017
Dan Konik

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. You won’t pay sales tax on many items purchased in Ohio because of the state’s sales tax holiday. 

Retailers Use Study To Push Plan To Make Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Permanent

By Feb 17, 2016
Karen Kasler

The state’s retailers are pushing lawmakers to put in place permanently a three-day sales tax holiday in August for clothing and school supplies. And they have a new study that shows big numbers to support it.

YMCA, Other Nonprofit Gyms Seek Tax Break

By Apr 7, 2017
Andy Chow

A collection of community service groups is hoping they can get a tax break from the state with the help of a new bill. The measure would boost gyms like the YMCA.

Sales Tax Hike In The Spotlight For House GOP, Dems

By Feb 1, 2017
Andy Chow

The budget season is officially up and running as House and Senate leaders examine many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. Many recommendations are being considered while one seems to be off the table.