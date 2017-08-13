Senators Soon To Consider Joining House In Historic Override Of Kasich Budget Vetoes

  House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville), Gov. John Kasich and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) appear at a press conference about the budget in April.
    Karen Kasler

Last month, state representatives voted to override a budget veto for the first time in 40 years. They actually overrode 11 of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 vetoes. Senators are now deciding which of those overrides to vote on, and that they may ask the House to consider overriding more vetoes.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said his caucus is looking at all the vetoes, though right now they can only vote on the 11 overrides that have passed the House. Obhof said they might not all get taken up at the session planned for next Wednesday, but overrides will happen. “Yes. And I don’t know if we’ll do those on August 23 or on any other dates, but we have until the end of the General Assembly," Obhof said.

And Obhof also said he hopes the House will eventually override Kasich’s veto of the freeze on enrollment in Medicaid expansion. “I’m in favor of the freeze – it was actually my amendment. But there are a number of things that the House has done already that they’ve sent to us that we’ll be taking up,” Obhof said.

Obhof said one of those overrides to be taken up is Kasich’s veto of the plan to require his administration ask for permission twice a year from a small panel of lawmakers to spend some Medicaid expansion money.

