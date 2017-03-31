Serial Killer Nicknamed "Angel Of Death" Dies After Beating In Ohio Prison

A man who admitted killing dozens of people while working as a nurse’s aide in the 70s and 80s has died after being beaten in an Ohio prison.

64-year-old Donald Harvey had been nicknamed the “Angel of Death” in 1987, after admitting to killing 37 elderly or chronically ill people in hospitals in Cincinnati and in rural Kentucky beginning in 1970. But after his conviction, he claimed that he’d killed up to 50 people. Harvey said he’d wanted to end their suffering by poisoning their food or letting their oxygen tanks run out, but prosecutors said he simply liked to kill. Harvey was serving multiple life sentences at a prison in Toledo when he was attacked in his cell on Tuesday afternoon – he died two days later. State prison officials and troopers are investigating and say they have a suspect in the beating, but they’re not offering any details.