Is Smog The New Secondhand Smoke? House Dem Makes Comparison

House Democrats and environmental advocates are warning of a public health threat that can be all around us but go unseen and they say it’s only getting worse.

Democratic Representative Kent Smith of Euclid notes that activists warned secondhand smoke was a danger in the 80s, but eventually…

"Enough data came out that policymakers that probably didn’t want to act eventually acted and the public health benefited.”

He compares that to new data from Environment Ohio which found that 18 Ohio cities had at least 30 days of elevated smog pollution. The report says there’s a clear line between higher smog rates and lung and heart problems.

Smith says supporting the state’s renewable energy standards is the first step to cutting the smog.

But free market energy advocates argue breathing problems are not necessarily connected to just smog, and clean energy isn't a silver bullet anyway.