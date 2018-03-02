Some Of Kasich's Gun Reforms Have Already Been Proposed - By Democrats

By 9 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

Among Republican Gov. John Kasich’s new proposals on gun laws are a ban on accelerators called bump stocks” and a so-called “red flag” bill, which would allow law enforcement to seize guns of people deemed to be dangerous. But these ideas have already been proposed by minority Democrats in the Republican dominated legislature.

Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) is running for governor, and he and fellow Sen. Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) wrote their “red flag” bill right after Kasich’s public pivot on gun regulations following the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Florida. “We need to be able to figure out the people that have serious problems that have these firearms and take those guns away. That’s got to be part of this thing,” Schiavoni said in an interview on "The State of Ohio".

When Kasich unveiled his proposals, he said he’s confident they can pass, but he didn’t speak out for Schiavoni’s bill. Kasich also said he’s wanted a ban on bump stocks since the Las Vegas shooting in October. But he seemed unfamiliar with a bill to do that proposed in October by Democratic Sen. Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati, which hasn’t had a hearing.

Tags: 
"red flags" gun ban
gun regulation
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Kasich Gun Reforms Include Fixing Background Checks, Bans On Armor-Piercing Ammo And Bump Stocks

By 20 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has put out a package of gun law changes he hopes to get through the Republican-dominated state legislature. This comes after several weeks of talking about a private group he convened to discuss gun laws, and after a very public pivot on gun regulations after the Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Senate President Says He Thinks "Stand Your Ground" Bill Kasich Says He Won't Sign Will Pass Anyway

By Feb 28, 2018
Jo Ingles

The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway.

Kasich Talks Gun Regulations Again, Pushing Back On "Stand Your Ground" Bill

By Feb 26, 2018
MSNBC

Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Though he’s signed every law expanding gun rights he’s been presented with as governor, he says he won’t sign a controversial bill currently under consideration

Kasich Apparently Pivots On Gun Regulations And Changes Pro-Gun Language On Campaign Website

By Feb 20, 2018
John Kasich .com

Gov. John Kasich has appeared to have changed his views on gun regulations, after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter on the rare occasions that he talked about it at all.