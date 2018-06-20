Some Parts Of Ohio Lack Broadband While Two Bills To Provide It Are Stalled In The Ohio Legislature

There is something millions of Ohioans take for granted that hundreds of thousands of others dream about – broadband service. All of Ohio’s major cities have it and some communities even offer it free to residents. But in some parts of Ohio, it is limited, cost prohibitive or isn’t even available. The Legislature is considering two bills that are meant to provide broadband services to areas of the state that don’t have it. But even though they have bipartisan support, the bills appear to be stalled.

There are two Ohios right now – one with high speed internet service – the other without. Sen.Joe Schiavoni says when he was running for governor in the Democratic primary, he heard from people who wanted to start or expand businesses in the parts of Ohio that lack reliable broadband service.

“I would hear complaints from businesses saying, you know, we like the geographical location in Ohio and in certain parts of Ohio specifically but the high-speed internet, the broadband access is unreliable and so that’s a reason to not expand or to not move there," Schiavoni says.

Schiavoni is backing a bill that would offer grants to private businesses, local governments, nonprofit telecom organizations and co-ops to establish broadband in those underserved or unserved areas. It’s passed the House where it has a Republican champion – new Speaker Ryan Smith, who says so much is done online these days when it comes to workforce development. And Smith says it would give students in those areas the same access to high tech learning as those who attend schools in cities or more developed areas of the state.

“Our children, while they can study online and they have chrome books and things like that, they can’t go home and access it at night so you are limited to that time period when you are in the school building where you have access," Smith says.

While students can go to local libraries to access the internet, there is another place where Republican Rep. Rick Carfagna says kids are often going to do their homework – McDonald’s.

“Why? Because they have free wifi there. So, I think it’s ridiculous that kids are going to have to go to McDonalds to do their homework or they are going to have to go to the library or Grandma’s house – anywhere but their own home, just to do their homework," Carfagna says.

Carfagna has a different bill that would provide $2 million to help provide broadband services to about 300,000 homes. These are areas with just a handful of homes that were missed when broadband was put through in their overall communities.

Both bills have bipartisan support yet neither is being fast tracked for passage. The bill that Speaker Smith is backing would use $100 million dollars from the state’s Third Frontier Fund over a two-year period to fund the grants to businesses and local governments. It’s co-sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jack Cera. And Cera thinks a possible reason for the lack of movement could be that some state leaders want to earmark those Third Frontier dollars for autonomous vehicles, smart tracks and other high-tech investments.

“I think there’s been some push back on it. I would suggest that if the administration and others don’t want to use that funding that we should move forward to use general fund monies on it. To me, it means that type of commitment and other states are making that commitment and we are going to end the year with a fund balance of about $500 million so it would be easy to invest in that. And I think the return to Ohio would be great," Cera says.

Stu Johnson, executive director of the technology non-profit Connect Ohio, says both bills are needed. And he says the entire state needs broadband in order to take advantage of more advanced technologies.

“Well the fact is that all of these things that we look at, whether it’s precision agriculture or autonomous vehicles or sensors or education or workforce development or economic development – those are all end results. All of those require broadband. The autonomous vehicles, while the majority of that is done wirelessly, you need high capacity fiber as close to that vehicle as you can get so it’s all part and parcel of the overall goal," Johnson says.

Johnson says both pieces of legislation would allow the state to draw down matching funds from the federal government. And he says the larger bill targeted at business would fund a comprehensive broadband plan like more than two dozen other states now have– which they say is paying off in economic development.