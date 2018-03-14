Some Students Who Walked Out Of Schools Today Went To The Ohio Statehouse To Lobby On Gun Bills

By 20 seconds ago

About 200 of the students from high schools throughout Ohio who walked out of their buildings this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They were activists turned student lobbyists who urged lawmakers to pass or reject some gun bills under consideration. 

The students gathered outside the Senate chambers to tell lawmakers they want changes to make schools safer. Among them was Matthew Youkilias, a junior in the Walnut Hills School District near Cincinnati.

“My cousin was one of the victims of the shooting in Parkland and her family, her immediate family, her extended family, we want to stand up and make this an issue so that this doesn’t happen to another family.”

His cousin, 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 killed in the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last month.

The students who came to the Statehouse had an agenda. Max Snyder, a senior from Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, outlined bills he said students were talking about.

“We want to prohibit domestic violence committers from having firearms near the victims of those incidents, we want to ban bump stocks, we want to prohibit assault weapons and keep a database of firearms and ammunition sold.”

The students also asked lawmakers to reject what’s known as the “Stand Your Ground bill” which makes it easier for gun owners to use lethal force. Allison Singleton, a senior at Walnut Hills High School, said she opposes the idea that President Trump champions to arm teachers.

“Schools and classrooms are supposed to be a place for scholarly growth. For kids who don’t have a safe home life, school is supposed to be that safety, that community of nurturing and arming teachers would totally destroy that.”

The students said they realize there are many people who criticize the national walkouts. And they know there are many lawmakers in the legislature who disagree with them. The students came just days after a large group of pro-gun advocates rallied at the Statehouse. But Emily Marmer, a senior at Walnut Hills High School, warned lawmakers not to reject the opinions of the students.

“We have such an influence. I think people underestimate that and we’re…every single person here is going to be 18 in a couple of years and those are all voters.”

Marmer said students plan to stay politically active and will be watching to see what lawmakers do, or don’t do, in the coming months.

Tags: 
guns
students rally at Ohio Statehouse

Related Content

Uncertain Future For Gun Bills Being Considered At Ohio Statehouse

By Feb 20, 2018
Karen Kasler

There are 22 pieces of legislation related to guns pending in the Ohio Legislature right now. It’s hard to predict what might happen to them after the deadly Florida school shooting last week and Gov. John Kasich’s new apparent willingness to embrace some gun regulations.

House Leaders Respond To Gov. Kasich's Call For Common Ground On Guns

By Dec 20, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally-distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common ground on guns. The leaders of the Ohio House talked about the issue on "The State of Ohio".

Can Common Ground Be Found In The Debate Over Guns In Ohio?

By Nov 14, 2017
Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Today’s shootings at multiple locations in Northern California, including an elementary school, are prompting more conversations about gun control. The debate happens daily in nearly every part of the country and today, it was front and center as a gun bill was debated at the Statehouse. But can common ground be found? 

House Okays Change In How Concealed Carry Permit Holders Notify Police They're Carrying Weapons

By Oct 24, 2017
Daniel Konik

The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re armed.

Proposal Allows Off Duty Officers To Carry Their Weapons Into Gun-Free Zones

By Sep 13, 2017
Andy Chow

The debate over gun-free zones is back in full swing at the Statehouse as lawmakers argue which should take precedence: the rights of gun owners or the rights of property owners. 