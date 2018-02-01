Some Women Lawmakers Seek The Resignation Of Colleague Who Made Derogatory Comments

Four Democratic women lawmakers are calling on the head of the House to take action against a key Republican lawmaker for derogatory comments he recently made at a going away party for a former staffer. 

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says Representative Bill Seitz has admitted he shouldn’t have made fun of some women lawmakers.

“He’s apologized for it.”

Rosenberger wants a bipartisan focus group….

“to make sure we are listening and hearing it out.”

But four of Seitz’ female House colleagues say they want Rosenberger to demand Seitz’s resignation. Representative Nickie Antonio:

“When an elected official in one of the highest positions of leadership in the general assembly humiliates victims, mocks sexual harassment and alleged assault, Ohioans deserve a strong response.”

In a written statement, Rosenberger notes he’s invited two of the four women to join the bipartisan harassment and discrimination working group.  Seitz’s comments came just days after lawmakers went through sexual harassment training.

