With Speaker Position Open, Those Who Want The Job Are Lining Up For It

  • Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell, left) and Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
The sudden resignation of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger – after reports the FBI is looking into his travel records – has left the top leadership role in the Ohio House up for grabs. And those who would like the job are lining up.

Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has said the 65-member Republican caucus is still discussing when a vote will be held for a new speaker, who would serve through the end of this year. But House Finance Committee chair Ryan Smith says when it happens, he’s ready. “I think if there’s a speaker’s election in the near future, I’m confident I have the votes," Smith said.

Smith and former speaker Larry Householder have been angling to hold the position next year, since it would be open because Rosenberger was term limited. Smith and Householder are both up for re-election but considered likely to win. Among the representatives who won’t be coming back but are said to be interested in the short-term speaker’s job is Dorothy Pelanda, but she won’t talk about it: “No comment at this time.”

Calls to Householder were not returned.

Related Content

After The Resignation: Questions Over Protocol And Politics

By Apr 11, 2018
Jo Ingles

Fallout continues from House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s announcement that he would resign effective May 1, after revealing that there was an FBI inquiry into his activities. Rosenberger maintains his innocence but says he’s leaving because the matter will keep him and the House from devoting time to important issues. But some are asking questions about what happens now.

House Speaker's Resignation Moved Up, So Rosenberger Will Depart Immediately

By Apr 12, 2018
Karen Kasler

Though Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger announced on Tuesday that he would leave May 1, his resignation is now effective immediately. But Rosenberger is still maintaining his innocence in the face of an FBI inquiry.

Payday Lender Opponents Speak Out About Bill Delay

By Apr 12, 2018
Dan Konik

An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from lawmakers only intensifies their drive to put the issue on the November ballot. 

House Speaker Rosenberger Talks About The Effect Of Term Limits In Upcoming General Assembly

By Dec 30, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

When the new General Assembly comes in this month, there will be fewer experienced lawmakers due to term limits. 

House GOP Balks At Payday Lending Reform Amid FBI Probe, Rosenberger Resignation

By Apr 11, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio House Republicans balked at passing a bill to reform the payday lending industry just hours after the top Republican leader stepped down amid an FBI inquiry. Sources suggest that inquiry is tied to inappropriate contact with payday lobbyists. The bill was slated for a vote before some House leaders slammed on the brakes.