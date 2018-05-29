Speaker Saga Goes On Through Holiday Weekend With Some Talk But No Action

There is no official action scheduled in the Ohio House today. Over the holiday weekend there was talk, but little change in the saga over who will be the Speaker till the end of the year - with the acting Speaker saying he’s willing to stay on and the representative with the most votes saying no deal.

Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring confirms he’s talked to his fellow Republicans about keeping that post but changing House rules so voting sessions can continue. But Rep. Ryan Smith says he wants another speakership vote, and that Schuring’s proposal is incredibly disrespectful to the majority of the 65 member caucus who support him for Speaker. But Schuring says he fears Smith still is shy of the 50 votes needed to win a full House vote. Meanwhile, Rep. Larry Householder said on Facebook that he and Schuring met without Smith on Friday and, as he put it, quickly “resolved the issue”. Householder and Smith both want to be Speaker next year but Smith says Householder doesn’t have the “courage” to run for the job now. A spokesman for Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken says she was asked to help, and that she credits Schuring and Householder for working toward a compromise – and that she’s encouraging others to also take what was termed “responsible action”.