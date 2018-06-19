Speaker Says House Will Pass "Stand Your Ground" Next Week, And Would Override Kasich Veto

The so-called “Stand Your Ground” bill is likely to come to the floor of the House next week, just before lawmakers leave for an extended break. And that might not be the end of the road for that controversial measure.

The Stand Your Ground bill came out of a House committee last month on a party line vote. Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) leads a Republican supermajority in the House, and said: “I feel comfortable in saying that there's a lot of support for that bill.”

Fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich has said he won’t sign the bill and told lawmakers not to send it to him. Smith had this prediction: “I think it's important to our caucus and obviously for an override we need 60 votes but I believe we can get 60 votes for that.”

But Smith says he’s uncertain of the future of gun laws reform bill introduced by Rep. Mike Henne (R-Clayton) and backed by Kasich – saying it’s caused what he calls “consternation” in his caucus.