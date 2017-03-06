Sprague Announces Bid For Treasurer

By 5 seconds ago
  • Rep. Robert Sprague (R-Findlay)
    Rep. Robert Sprague (R-Findlay)
    Liam Niemeyer

As Republicans and Democrats mull over whether or not they want to run for Ohio’s top office as governor, one state lawmaker has become the first to announce his bid for treasurer. 

Republican Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay says he has experience managing budgets as a small business owner and as the former auditor of Findlay.

In a video announcing his candidacy for treasurer, Sprague says he wants to pull back government rules on businesses.

“Take the shackles of regulations, taxes and government and take those away from businesses to allow them to innovate, allow them to take risks and allow Ohio businesses to flourish.”

Sprague is the only candidate to announce a run for treasurer so far. The current treasurer, Republican Josh Mandel, is term limited and running for U.S. Senate.

Tags: 
2018 election
Robert Sprague

Related Content

House Majority Floor Leader Running For Secretary Of State; Senator Says He's Considering It

By Mar 2, 2017
Ohio House of Representatives

More candidates are coming forward to run next year, not just for governor but also other offices that will be on the ballot. And there’s now a race building for the state’s top elections chief in 2018.

Considering Run For Governor, Renacci Says There's Something Enticing About Executive Branch

By Feb 23, 2017
Andy Chow

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is getting pretty crowded. Three statewide officials have already started raising money. Now a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is considering a run.

Former Senate President Confirms That He Will Run For Auditor Next Year

By Jan 31, 2017
Karen Kasler

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year.

Lone Democrat In Statewide Office Mulling Run For Governor Next Year

By Jan 3, 2017
Tiffany O'Neill Scullen

The only Democrat serving in statewide office - Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill - says he’ll spend this year deciding if he wants to run for governor next year. But he would have to quit that job if he does.