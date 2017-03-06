Sprague Announces Bid For Treasurer

As Republicans and Democrats mull over whether or not they want to run for Ohio’s top office as governor, one state lawmaker has become the first to announce his bid for treasurer.

Republican Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay says he has experience managing budgets as a small business owner and as the former auditor of Findlay.

In a video announcing his candidacy for treasurer, Sprague says he wants to pull back government rules on businesses.

“Take the shackles of regulations, taxes and government and take those away from businesses to allow them to innovate, allow them to take risks and allow Ohio businesses to flourish.”

Sprague is the only candidate to announce a run for treasurer so far. The current treasurer, Republican Josh Mandel, is term limited and running for U.S. Senate.