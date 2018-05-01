State Asks For Work Requirements On Some Medicaid Recipients, Estimates 18,000 Could Lose Coverage

By 1 minute ago
  • Daniel Konik

The state has submitted its application to the federal government for permission to impose work requirements on 36,000 Ohio Medicaid recipients.

The plan requires Medicaid expansion enrollees to work 20 hours a week or be in a job search or education or training program. People over 50, in drug treatment, with serious health needs or who are parents or caregivers would be exempt. The state says most of the 709,000 people in Medicaid expansion are working or would be exempt, but estimates 18,000 people won’t comply with the requirements and will lose their coverage. The waiver application was required by the current state budget, though the state had been denied permission to impose work requirements under the Obama administration. While 93 percent of those who submitted comment to the state about the waiver oppose it, President Trump has signaled that his administration is likely to approve the waiver, and the state wants to start the requirements on July 1.

Tags: 
Medicaid waiver
Medicaid expansion
work requirements

Related Content

Kasich Issues Warning On Possible Medicaid Expansion Changes In The Future

By Mar 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich signed the new two-year $2.6 billion capital budget today at the site of a planned mental and behavioral health hospital in Columbus. It’s one of the investments included in that spending plan. But Kasich issued a warning of sorts too.

Republicans Running For Governor Say Medicaid Expansion Can't Stay, But Have Different Plans For It

By Mar 27, 2018

Medicaid expansion is one of Republican Gov. John Kasich’s signature accomplishments, but it’s unlikely to remain if either his lieutenant governor or the attorney general is elected to replace him. And that would create a crisis for some 700,000 Ohioans in Medicaid expansion, most of whom are chronically ill or drug addicted.

State Will Ask Feds For Work Requirements For Medicaid Recipients, Though Debate Continues On Idea

By Jan 22, 2018
Daniel Konik/OGT

The budget passed last year requires the state to apply for permission to impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients. That could mean thousands of Ohioans could lose their health care coverage. While some support the idea, it's controversial to others.

Trump Administration Opening Door To Medicaid Work Requirements

By Nov 9, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open the door for Ohio to implement a controversial measure.

State Considering Scaling Back Medicaid Expansion As Kasich Pushes For It To Continue

By Mar 31, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

700,000 Ohioans are covered under Medicaid expansion, and Gov. John Kasich continues to push for the federal government to continue Medicaid expansion in any future health care reform. But he’s also argued that states should have flexibility.  That could mean thousands of very poor people might lose Medicaid coverage.