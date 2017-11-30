State Awards Large Cultivator Licenses For Medical Marijuana Program

By 10 seconds ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

The state has chosen the 12 companies that will be given licenses to operate large-scale medical marijuana growing farms.

Seven of the 12 companies awarded large cultivator licenses are located in Northeast Ohio. None are in central Ohio. There are two in Southeast Ohio and three in Southwest Ohio, including Cresco Labs. It got the tenth highest score on the criteria established by state controllers. It also has ties to former Ohio House Speaker Bill Batchelder and former Republican Party operative Chris Schrimpf. But Charlie Bachtell with Cresco Labs says political affiliations are not why his company was chosen.

“In Illinois, we had the highest score, second highest score and third highest score of 158 applications. And in Pennsylvania, of the 177 applications, we had the second highest score there.”

109 companies applied. Some of those not chosen are questioning the results and at least one of the businesses that wasn’t chosen is threatening to take legal action against the state.

Tags: 
Medical marijuana
cultivator licenses

Related Content

Who Wants To Sell Medical Marijuana In Ohio?

By Nov 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. 

Ohio Will Award Medical Marijuana Cultivators' Licenses This November

By Aug 11, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Medical Marijuana Testing Dilemma

By Aug 10, 2017

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it. 

Investor Who Played Role In New Medical Marijuana Law Plans Med Pot Campus In Ohio

By Mar 9, 2017
Jo Ingles

Two of the people who played key roles in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program. 

Medical Marijuana Grower Application Period Over, With 185 Hoping To Be Chosen

By Jul 5, 2017
medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov

The window to apply to become growers under Ohio’s medical marijuana program has closed, with the state receiving 185 applications – all with nonrefundable fees attached.