State Government Heads To Sandusky

Ohio’s state government is taking its show on the road with Gov. John Kasich preparing to deliver his annual State of the State speech in Sandusky.

This is the sixth time Kasich has moved the governor’s State of the State speech out of Columbus. The administration says it's a way of bringing state government to the people.

That’s why different state departments are holding meetings and events all around Sandusky. The Ohio Department of Health will talk to citizens about the opioid epidemic, the department of natural resources will tour parts of Lake Erie and several agencies will host a forum on water quality.

The city of Sandusky hopes the issue of water quality will be front-and-center as policymakers get an inside look at their economy.