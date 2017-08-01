State Holds More Money From ECOT Payments

By 3 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

The state education department has ordered that more money be pulled from an embattled online charter school’s monthly funding. Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money based on a suggested drop in enrollment.

The Ohio Department of Education is putting aside 12% of the money it sends to ECOT every month. This is in addition to the $2.5 million the state is already clawing back every month to make up for inflated student enrollment reports two years ago.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT has stated in court documents that they’re struggling and enrollment is dropping. So he says it’s right for the state to withhold more money.

"ECOT may be asking for more funding than they’re entitled to because they’re having some money withheld and if they were to go away we wouldn’t be able to get that money back.”

ECOT’s spokesperson said they’re consulting with their legal team before responding.

ECOT

